SUP Yoga Flow for Beginners

For paddlers who want to switch up the routine but still get some time on the water, practicing SUP yoga is the perfect alternative to a day of paddling. Not only will you get a chance to stretch out those sore muscles, but it’ll also improve your balance on the water.

Not sure where to start? We got you covered.

We discovered this clip featuring SUP yoga instructor Ian Cariaga guiding you through a simple “heart opener” flow that is perfect for beginners. It’ll stretch out your chest muscles and give you an easy-to-follow introduction to SUP yoga. Namaste.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

