Derrick Nnadi made a lot of fans happy when he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates won Super Bowl LIV last night, but what he did next probably won him some four-legged admirers as well. The defensive tackle celebrated his Super Bowl win by paying the adoption fees of all the dogs at KC Pet Project, a Kansas City animal shelter.

The 23-year-old player, who’s in his second year with the NFL, made the donation through his Derrick Nnadi Foundation. This is actually the second time his charitable organization has worked with the shelter. The foundation partnered with KC Pet Project in September 2019, and for every game the Chiefs won, Nnadi’s foundation paid one dog’s adoption fee.

The massive donation followed the Chiefs’ killer Sunday night, when they conquered the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31–20. It was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years, and also the first of Nnadi’s career.

When he isn’t playing football or making celebratory snow angels in confetti, Nnadi is a dog lover through-and-through. The defensive tackle owns two dogs himself—Rocky and Saint, who have their own Instagram account. With his donation, over 100 dogs will also get the chance to have loving homes and families.

Looking to adopt a new pet? Thanks to Nnadi, all of the KC Pet Project dogs available for adoption on or before Feb. 2 now have their adoption fees waived. Of course, you can also follow his example and make a donation. The KC Pet Project cares for over 10,000 animals per year, mostly dogs and cats, and you can donate directly to the Kansas City animal shelter via its website.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!