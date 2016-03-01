Surf photo of the year competition reveals incredible shortlist





The finalists for the 2016 Nikon Surf Photo of the Year have been announced. Each year the Australian prize entices the nation’s finest surf photographers to submit their best images from the previous year. A shortlist of 20 images has been selected, with the winner to be announced at the Australian Surfing Awards held later in the year and receiving a Nikon Photography Kit valued at $5,000.

Russell Ord was one photographer who has again made the cut, this time for this image of Mark Mathews surfing a wave in Western Australia called The Right.

“It is always an honor to get recognized, and as ever there are some amazing photographers on the list,” Ord told GrindTV. “With this image I feel like I earned my nomination.

“It is shot with a fisheye lens, which means you have to get incredibly close to the surfer to take the shot. With a wave that size, that makes life a little difficult and a whole lot terrifying.”

Other photographers selected include Luke Shadbolt, Ed Sloane, Leroy Bellet, Woody Gooch, Philip Thurston, Peter Wilson and Stu Gibson, although the 2013 and 2015 winner, Ray Collins, missed out.

A few of our favorites from the finalists are listed below.

