Surf photo of the year competition reveals incredible shortlist


An image titled “Silhouetted Surfer.” Photographer Leroy Bellet rode behind Scott Dennis racing through the barrel and a kaleidoscope of morning colors at dawn on the New South Wales South Coast, Australia. Photo: Courtesy of Leroy Bellet
The finalists for the 2016 Nikon Surf Photo of the Year have been announced. Each year the Australian prize entices the nation’s finest surf photographers to submit their best images from the previous year. A shortlist of 20 images has been selected, with the winner to be announced at the Australian Surfing Awards held later in the year and receiving a Nikon Photography Kit valued at $5,000.

Russell Ord was one photographer who has again made the cut, this time for this image of Mark Mathews surfing a wave in Western Australia called The Right.

A nomination is the least Ord deserves for risking his life like this. Photo: Courtesy of Russell Ord
“It is always an honor to get recognized, and as ever there are some amazing photographers on the list,” Ord told GrindTV. “With this image I feel like I earned my nomination.

“It is shot with a fisheye lens, which means you have to get incredibly close to the surfer to take the shot. With a wave that size, that makes life a little difficult and a whole lot terrifying.”

Other photographers selected include Luke Shadbolt, Ed Sloane, Leroy Bellet, Woody Gooch, Philip Thurston, Peter Wilson and Stu Gibson, although the 2013 and 2015 winner, Ray Collins, missed out.

A few of our favorites from the finalists are listed below.

A rainbow hovers over a surfer in Tahiti. Photo: Courtesy of Luke Shadbolt
The menace of a breaking wave. Photo: Courtesy of Philip Thurston
Harrison Roach on the nose somewhere in Java. Photo: Courtesy of Woody Gooch
An empty wave and coastline in South Australia. Photo: Courtesy of Rich
A surfer anticipates a breaking wave. Photo: Courtesy of Phillip Thurston

