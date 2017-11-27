Surf world reacts to the loss of 2 beloved surfers over the holiday weekend

Over the holiday weekend, the surf world lost two of its own. Jean da Silva, a 32-year-old Brazilian surfer, was found dead in his home on Friday evening and 34-year-old Mexican big-wave surfer Oscar Moncada died in a car crash on Sunday.

According to SURFER and unconfirmed reports, it is believed that da Silva took his own life after battling with depression. The Brazilian was a standout on the Qualifying Series (QS), nearly qualifying for the Championship Tour (CT) in 2012 when he finished 35th on the QS.

Jean, não sei o que dizer nesse momento de dor, tu foi uns dos caras que mais puxou a minha evolução na fase amadora. Um surfista de corpo e alma Descanse em Paz @jeandasilva / We loss a good legend surfer and community are in deep RIP @jeandasilva A post shared by Adriano De Souza (@adrianodesouza) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:32am PST

Tributes from fellow Brazilian surfers and professional surfers all around the world, whom da Silva was friends with, poured in on social media. A ceremonial paddle out was held on Sunday at Sunset Beach before the start of the Vans World Cup on the North Shore of Oahu.

Family and friends came together today at Sunset Beach to pay tribute to the recent passing of @jeandasilva . Família e amigos se reuniram hoje em Sunset Beach para homenagear @jeandasilva. A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

So sad to wake up to this news. I always loved your vibe you brought to every place I saw you. It was a mixture of super happy, cool, respectful and elegant. Not to mention you were an amazing surfer. Rest in peace my friend @jeandasilva A post shared by Jack Freestone (@jackfreestone) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Jean. Thanks for showing me the ropes when I first came to Brasil. Thanks for always being kind and open. Thanks for being one of the best house guests we ever had at home. Thanks for sharing your love for life and surfing with me. And for always having the time for my parents and sister. I’m so sorry I never got to tell you this in this life…but I’ll see you in the next one. A post shared by Adrian Buchan (@acebuchan) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Descansa en paz amigo #RIP aun no lo puedo creer por qué ? Ni como una persona tan buena con @jeandasilva puede dejarnos de este mundo ,hoy me levanto con esta triste noticia..te voy a extrañar brother hoy lloro por ti. que vallas con díos A post shared by Oscar Moncada (@oscar_moncada1) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:19am PST

Moncada knew da Silva, as well, and had taken to Instagram to share his love for his fallen friend before being involved in a fatal car accident on Sunday. As reported by SURFER, Moncada was with friends near Puerto Escondido when the car crash occurred. Three others involved in the crash also lost their lives.

RIP my brother Thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends in Mexico and around the world. A post shared by Jamie Mitchell (@jamie_mitcho) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

Moncada was a local standout at Puerto Escondido and spent two years on the Big Wave Tour. He and da Silva will both be greatly missed.

