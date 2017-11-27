Adventure

Surf world reacts to the loss of 2 beloved surfers over the holiday weekend

Over the holiday weekend, the surf world lost two of its own. Jean da Silva, a 32-year-old Brazilian surfer, was found dead in his home on Friday evening and 34-year-old Mexican big-wave surfer Oscar Moncada died in a car crash on Sunday.

According to SURFER and unconfirmed reports, it is believed that da Silva took his own life after battling with depression. The Brazilian was a standout on the Qualifying Series (QS), nearly qualifying for the Championship Tour (CT) in 2012 when he finished 35th on the QS.

Tributes from fellow Brazilian surfers and professional surfers all around the world, whom da Silva was friends with, poured in on social media. A ceremonial paddle out was held on Sunday at Sunset Beach before the start of the Vans World Cup on the North Shore of Oahu.

Moncada knew da Silva, as well, and had taken to Instagram to share his love for his fallen friend before being involved in a fatal car accident on Sunday. As reported by SURFER, Moncada was with friends near Puerto Escondido when the car crash occurred. Three others involved in the crash also lost their lives.

RIP my brother Thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends in Mexico and around the world.

Moncada was a local standout at Puerto Escondido and spent two years on the Big Wave Tour. He and da Silva will both be greatly missed.

