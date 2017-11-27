Surf world reacts to the loss of 2 beloved surfers over the holiday weekend

Over the holiday weekend, the surf world lost two of its own. Jean da Silva, a 32-year-old Brazilian surfer, was found dead in his home on Friday evening and 34-year-old Mexican big-wave surfer Oscar Moncada died in a car crash on Sunday.
According to SURFER and unconfirmed reports, it is believed that da Silva took his own life after battling with depression. The Brazilian was a standout on the Qualifying Series (QS), nearly qualifying for the Championship Tour (CT) in 2012 when he finished 35th on the QS.
Tributes from fellow Brazilian surfers and professional surfers all around the world, whom da Silva was friends with, poured in on social media. A ceremonial paddle out was held on Sunday at Sunset Beach before the start of the Vans World Cup on the North Shore of Oahu.
Jean. Thanks for showing me the ropes when I first came to Brasil. Thanks for always being kind and open. Thanks for being one of the best house guests we ever had at home. Thanks for sharing your love for life and surfing with me. And for always having the time for my parents and sister. I’m so sorry I never got to tell you this in this life…but I’ll see you in the next one.
Moncada knew da Silva, as well, and had taken to Instagram to share his love for his fallen friend before being involved in a fatal car accident on Sunday. As reported by SURFER, Moncada was with friends near Puerto Escondido when the car crash occurred. Three others involved in the crash also lost their lives.
You were so full of life and ready to charge anything. Your happiness and strength you showed us will live through all of us. I️ loved this day when we switched boards and we’re just laughing and pulling into barrels all morning. you always had the brightest smile and lived life to the fullest.My prayers are with your friends and family. We love you @oscar_moncada1 Rest In Peace. and @dieggss Rest In Peace brother you always had open arms for everyone and never scared of a good time Always good vibes love you and miss you too brother. and I️ just want to say love you too all of you and to live this day and forever as if it’s your last . Because life is that special.
Moncada was a local standout at Puerto Escondido and spent two years on the Big Wave Tour. He and da Silva will both be greatly missed.
With heavy heart I write about two great humans who left this earth too early. Oscar Moncada @oscar_moncada1 and Jean da Silva @jeandasilva RIP. In the surfing community loss like this hits hard. We all share a common bond globally that is challenging to describe. It feels like a loss to our family. My prayers and condolences go out to their family and friends. As well to all of you that feel the same. Life is fragile, love all as you walk through life.
