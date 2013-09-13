



Surfer Girls To Follow On Instagram

The Huffington Post recently compiled a list of the “The Best Female Surfers To Follow On Instagram” and they kinda nailed it. Topping the list were Laura Enever, Kassia Meador, Courtney Conlogue, Ellie-Jean Coffey and her sister Holly, Lakey Peterson, Sally Fitzgibbons, Sage Erickson, and of course Alana Blanchard. Missing from the list were a few more of our favorites including Anastasia Ashley, Miss TransWorld SURF 2012 kyrasantoroxx, and Stephanie Gilmore. Who are your favorite surfer girls to follow on insty?

