Surfer is body-slammed by a dolphin in Australian surf

A surfer on the Gold Coast of Australia was sharing the waves with a pod of dolphins when one of them jumped from a wave and body-slammed him.

“Oh, it just hit that guy,” said a man who was videotaping the scene.

That guy was surfer Sam Yoon, who was sitting on his surfboard awaiting a suitable wave to ride when the encounter occurred.

“You see that? He landed on my head, shoulder and back,” Yoon told 9 News after being shown the footage.

The dolphin appeared to flip its body to the right just before landing, apparently attempting to avoid the surfer. Yoon also made an effort to prevent the collision.

“I knew that he realized he’s got to do something too, and I was like no way I can get away from this,” he told 9 News.

Yoon told the Australian Associated Press the encounter left him “stinging,” but it didn’t deter him from continuing to surf.

“After it happened, you know what, they communicated to each other that every time I’m paddling they coming, they supposed to jump, they were getting away from me [sic],” Yoon told 9 News.

“I just couldn’t believe what happened.”

