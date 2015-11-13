Surfer John Florence lands his highest air ever

While we have to wait until Dec. 1 for John Florence’s much anticipated new movie, View from a Blue Moon, he released a clip of what he called his highest air to date (bigger than his air during the Oakley Pro Bali).

He said the wave was fast, and doubled up while he was riding it.

“It was a grower,” Florence told SURFING.

Then, he saw the section he wanted to hit and didn’t even need to pump to get into it.

Florence called the section perfect.

“I pretty much just rode the wind upward for a little while,” he said, “and then I just remember looking back down and seeing my landing and it looked doable.”

He talked about how important it is to get set up for the landing.

The athlete admits he’s been injured trying to land big airs before but this one was impeccable.

SURFING has the exclusive clip and more about John Florence’s amazing stunt.

More from GrindTV

New mountain bike film inspires you to seize the weekend

‘Point Break’ makes BASE jumping history

Santa Monica becomes first Los Angeles city with bike-share program

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!