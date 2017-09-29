Surfing behind an airplane is as crazy as it sounds





While all the talk of the future of surfing last week was about wave pools, the folks at SURFER may have discovered another possibility for what lies ahead for the sport of kings.

That future might be airplane surfing. That’s right, wake surfing behind a sea plane.

There’s not a whole lot in the way of details from this video uploaded by Flying Boat. All we really know is the sea plane is a 1951 Grumman Albatross that the surfer tows behind.

While surfing while being towed by a drone or by a hot air balloon have their merits, they are nowhere as cool as surfing behind a plane that was originally used by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for search and rescue.

It remains to be seen if airplane surfing (?) could wrestle the future of surfing away from wave pools, but stranger things have happened.

h/t SURFER

