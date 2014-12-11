Surfing Lake Tahoe? You bet





Lake Tahoe, a premier skiing destination, is expected get a couple of feet of snow with the current storm system that is moving through, but skiers and snowboarders aren’t the only ones benefiting.



Thanks to high winds kicking up huge waves—for Lake Tahoe, anyway—surfing Lake Tahoe became a reality. Several brave souls donned wetsuits and went surfing along the shores of the iconic lake on Thursday morning.

Yeah, surf’s up at Lake Tahoe.



“These amazing photos were just taken near our Placer County Sheriff’s Office, North Lake Tahoe Station [near Tahoe City],” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

The Weather Channel, which called the storm the strongest in Northern California in nearly five years, reported 7-foot waves on Lake Tahoe. Reno Gazette-Journal reporter Jeff DeLong posted video of two surfers:



Many commenters on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page were surprised by the Lake Tahoe surfing photos.

“I have never seen waves like this!!!” one wrote.

“I would NEVER think surfing in Tahoe was possible,” wrote another. “That is simply amazing … fun!!”

It isn’t unprecedented, however. Whenever the wind kicks up this strong—they were at 112 mph at 7 a.m. local time on Slide Mountain near Mount Rose—the possibility of surfing exists on Lake Tahoe.

Funny, on the RGJ Facebook page, Steve Morlet mentioned one advantage to surfing Lake Tahoe rather than in the ocean: “No sharks to worry about.”

Frostbite is a different story, however.

