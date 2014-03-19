Surfing magazine unveils 2014 swimsuit models





Oh, the swimsuit issue. Each year it’s the most anticipated and sought-after issue of Surfing magazine. And for good reason: The staff over at Surfing nails it! Generally we would consult with staff photographer Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson about the shoot, but this year he passed the baton to 21-year-old Surfing magazine videographer Sean Benik, who has produced a series of “meet the model” types of videos. We’ll be posting them as they drop, but for now, meet 21-year-old Megan Irminger from Annapolis, Maryland. We also got a bit of insight into the shoot from Benik, below …



Tough gig, huh? Tell us about the challenges of shooting with a bunch of models in Aruba.

I couldn’t imagine many challenges with something like this. Maybe I had to snap out of a couple long stares here and there and remember that I was there to do a job. We actually had some really long days, but long days with a group of models isn’t much to complain about.

What kinds of other responsibilities did you have on the shoot? Please tell me you were the sunscreen-application guy …

Haha! I wasn’t the sunscreen-application guy; maybe I’ll try applying for that position next year. Other responsibilities included buying piña coladas, fetching towels … and mainly just buying piña coladas.

Did you ever get the nerve up to ask one of the models out on a date?

Unfortunately most of them had boyfriends, which, you know, weren’t there, but … I at least got the nerve to ask them for a few dances. I awkwardly learned how to salsa dance from them, but it probably didn’t look much like dancing.

What did your friends say after you told them that you’d been working on a bikini shoot with a bunch of models?

They obviously wanted stories and asked these same exact questions, but I tried to remind them that I was indeed working. But this type of work doesn’t really compare to parking cars at a hotel!

