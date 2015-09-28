Surfing and skateboarding make shortlist for 2020 Olympics





Surfing and skateboarding are two of five new sports that have been shortlisted by the Tokyo 2020 Additional Event Programme Panel to be a part of the 2020 Olympic Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a final decision on their inclusion in August 2016.

“We firmly believe that by connecting with youth, bringing to life Olympic Agenda 2020 and the Tokyo 2020 vision, our proposal constitutes the best possible package that will add the most value to the Games,” said Fujio Mitarai, chair of the panel, on the Tokyo 2020 website.

While the youth factor in both sports has been a significant influence in their approval, the success of the first-ever man-made wave surfing event using WaveGarden technology at Surf Snowdonia, Wales, just last week cannot have hurt the sport’s cause.

The other sports that made the short list are karate, baseball/softball and sport climbing. In skateboarding, a park and street event has been proposed, while in surfing, the men’s and women’s divisions would compete in a shortboard event only.

