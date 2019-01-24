Surfrider Foundation Announces Plastic Bag Law Activist Toolkit





As a part of Surfrider Foundation’s Rise Above Plastics program, they recently partnered with Jennie Romer, Esq. from PlasticBagLaws.org to create the new U.S. Plastic Bag Law Activist Toolkit.

The toolkit explains best practices for drafting plastic laws, provides a comprehensive look at the harms of plastic bags, outlines recommended ordinance structures, explains important clauses to include, shows effectiveness data, as well as how to spearhead a community movement.

One of the main takeaways is that laws that simply ban plastic bags, but don’t address other types of carryout bags, are not recommended. The two recommended carryout-bag law structures are a “Fee on All Bags” and a “Ban/Fee Hybrid,” meaning a ban on thin plastic bags and a fee on all other carryout bags.

The fee component is paramount in changing consumer behavior. “We won’t rid the world of plastic bags simply by banning them – customers have to be willing to change their behavior,” said Romer, Esq.

Plastic bags are polluting beaches and oceans everywhere. If you want to make a difference but don’t know where to start, check out the Plastic Bag Law Activist Toolkit.

