The Surfrider Foundation Is Suing the Trump Administration





Tuesday, The Surfrider Foundation announced that they are suing the Trump Administration for “violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.”

On Friday, Nov. 30, the Trump Administration announced it is moving forward with a plan to allow seismic exploration for oil and gas in the ocean.

“The administration will knowingly harm over 30 species of marine life, including sea turtles, fish, dolphins, and the North Atlantic right whale, one of the most endangered species of marine mammals in the world,” says Surfrider. “It also opens the way for more unwanted oil drilling off our coasts.”

According to Surfrider, These seismic blasts will likely cause permanent hearing damage to marine life – making them vulnerable to predators and leaving them unable to communicate or locate their family. They can also disrupt feeding and mating activities essential to their survival.

You can sign Surfrider’s action alert to urge representatives in Congress to stop the administration from subjecting marine life to this seismic blasting.

More Environment News From ASN

Patagonia to Donate $10 Million to Environmental Preservation

Atlantic Seaboard’s Marine Life May Soon Be Under Siege

Surfrider’s Brilliant ‘United States and Oceans of America’ Frames Environmentalism as Patriotism

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!