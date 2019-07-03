Surfrider Releases New Short Film: ‘The United States and Oceans of America’





On Tuesday, the Surfrider Foundation released their latest short film around their campaign “The United States and Oceans of America.”

It emphasizes the fact that the United States is made up of more water than land – America’s oceans cover roughly 20% more area than its landmass – and that it is up to each and every American to fight for and help protect the “land and oceans of the free and the home and waves of the brave.”

“This 4th of July, the day we celebrate the freedom of our country, we recognize that our nation doesn’t end at the shoreline,” Surfrider’s marketing director Eddie Anaya said in a press release. “With growing threats from plastic pollution, offshore drilling and climate change, we are witnessing the largest assault on our ocean in American history. These problems are daunting and we’re calling on everyone who cares about our ocean and coasts to join together to protect the places we love for the future.”

The campaign is backed by thousands of coastal defenders, inlcuding three-time world champ Carissa Moore, acclaimed musicians Jack Johnson and Eddie Vedder, marine biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, action sports personality Sal Masekela, as well as 11-time world champ Kelly Slater.

Surfrider has developed a flag as a symbol of this campaign that’s an artistic representation of United States’ connection to the land and sea.

“I owe so much to this ocean,” said legendary musician Jack Johnson. “And that’s why I’m holding this flag as a commitment to stand up for healthier seas and coastlines free of plastic for everyone around the world who enjoys or depends on the ocean, for all the future generations. We are the United States and Oceans of America.”

With the ongoing threat of new offshore drilling, as well as the fact that there are at least 5.25 trillion plastic particles currently floating around the ocean, it’s more important than ever to do what we can to help keep our beloved oceans healthy.

Checkout Surfrider Foundation’s website to get involved.

