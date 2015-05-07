Survival Stories from Mount Everest

Climbers are still digging out after a massive earthquake in Nepal triggered several avalanches on Mount Everest, which swept into Base Camp, on what has become the deadliest day in the mountain’s history. At least 19 people died on the mountain, according to Nepal’s tourism ministry, and dozens more were injured. For a time as many as 200 other climbers were stranded on the mountain, after the earthquake and avalanches destroyed the route through the Khumbu Icefall.

VIDEO: Exclusive Footage from Base Camp, the Day After



Over the past two days, the wounded were flown down through the valley and off to Kathmandu, and the climbers stranded on the mountain itself were shuttled down to Base Camp by helicopters, with over 100 flights required to bring everyone down safely. Collected here are some of the first person accounts of those on the mountain when the earthquake — and then avalanche — hit Nepal. Check back for updates as we hear from more climbers and guides who tell us their stories of survival.