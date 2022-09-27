Last month, Justin Fornal and Wesley Archer, two Americans with a penchant for extreme adventure, set out to attempt what no person has done before: swim 27 miles through Arctic waters from Canada to Greenland across the Nare Strait. The journey to get to the starting point in and of itself was an unprecedented feat. Airports and accommodations aren’t exactly abundant that close to the North Pole. But between Fornal’s ambition as an endurance athlete and Archer’s logistical prowess as a general aviation pilot, the duo was able to piece together a plan that positioned them for success in a near-impossible scenario.

As is the nature of evolving conditions in uncharted territory, from the moment they left U.S. soil, little went according to plan. Still, with the aid of an expert science advisor, plus a team of Inuktun (Polar Inuit) boat captains and local Arctic ambassadors, they were able to reach and swim across the Nare Strait, albeit via an adjusted course. The process introduced them to the limitations of both technology and man, as well as the direct impact of global warming and sea-level rise. We caught up with Fornal and Archer the day after the Nare Strait swim to recount their harrowing adventure and its takeaways for mankind and Earth at large.

Men’s Journal: How did the idea for this expedition come to be?

Justin Fornal: I wanted to attempt to swim from Canada to Greenland across the Nare Strait, and Wesley was also interested in the project. There aren’t a lot of places to land that far north, but hiring a float plane was beyond our budget, so we needed actual tarmac. We decided to go to Qaanaaq, the northernmost village in Greenland with a runway, then take boats to Pim Island, where it’s a straight 27-mile shot across the Nare Strait to Canada.