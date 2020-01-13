In recent months, wildfires have been ravaging many parts of Australia, forcing hordes of people to evacuate—damaging property, destroying homes, and killing countless animals and several people. The wreckage doesn’t seem to be slowing either, reports CNN.

However, on Saturday, the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House were beautifully illuminated with moving images of the brave firefighters risking their lives to contain the devastating bushfires across the country.

The spectacle was displayed for a few hours on Saturday evening. One of the sails displayed an image of a spray-painted sign with hearts on it that simply read, “THANK YOU FIRIES.”

Tonight, we are illuminating the Sydney Opera House sails to show our support for everyone affected by the Australian bushfires. We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage pic.twitter.com/QGrRbRlDMh — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) January 11, 2020

During a time of such devastation, the display of reverence and adoration for the brave people on the front lines was a truly touching way to express gratitude.

As reported by CNN, Australia is experiencing its worst wildfire season in history. As of the time of this story, more than 2,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the state of New South Wales and 28 people (including volunteer firefighters) have been killed.

There are multiple ways you can help with fire relief. Please visit this page for links to several organizations in need of donations to keep their relief efforts alive.

As the fires continue to destroy so much of the country, it’s up to people across the world to come together and rally for the people and wildlife affected by this disaster.

The Opera House will also be co-hosting a comedy gala this coming March to raise funds for those affected by the wildfires, reports CNN.

