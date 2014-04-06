Tadpoles ‘flying overhead’ unlikely winner of underwater photo contest
You wouldn’t think that an underwater photo taken with a point-and-shoot camera would produce an award-winning photograph, but a nature photographer from Belgium proved otherwise.
Bert Willaert was snorkeling in a small canal in Lovendegem, Belgium, and encountered a huge school of tadpoles of the common toad. Using his compact camera, Willaert took a photograph from a unique angle.
“From below it looks like they are flying overhead,” he wrote in a blog post about the photo.
It is the first time in the history of the eight-year series that a compact-camera winner has won Best of Show, “so it’s pretty unusual,” said Matt Weiss, owner of DivePhotoGuide.com, which hosted the contest with Wetpixel and DEEP Indonesia.
More than 5,000 photos were entered from more than 30 countries, with photographers from 18 countries winning more than $40,000 in prizes.