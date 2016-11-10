Tagged great white shark signals from where namesake was fatally bitten

The night before that fateful day on Oct. 22, 2010, Lucas Ransom and Matthew Garcia joked about the chances a shark would attack them.

The UC Santa Barbara students and best friends were planning to go bodyboarding at Surf Beach in Northern California.

Tragically, their prophetic words became a reality the next day when Ransom was savagely and fatally bitten in the leg by what was believed to be a great white shark estimated to be 16- to 18-feet long.

In remembrance of Ransom, a great white shark will carry his name.

On the eve before the sixth anniversary of Ransom’s death, the Marine Conservation Science Institute led by Dr. Michael Domeier captured and tagged a great white shark and named it Luke.

“We normally offer the naming rights to our sharks to donors,” the institute said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “We are a very small nonprofit and that’s one way we stay afloat. In this case we are gifting the naming of this shark to the Ransom family, in honor of Luke.”

The institute, a nonprofit “founded on the belief that focused research can make a difference in how we view and manage marine resources,” consulted with the Ransom family before proceeding with the honor.

“Fittingly our first position from Luke is right off the beach where Luke Ransom was bitten,” the institute reported.

