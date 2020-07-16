Take a Mental Break at 7 of the Most Stunning Lakes Around the World

With travel restrictions still in place and many Americans staying close to home, it’s all about enjoying the little simple pleasures of everyday life. Things like the smell of fresh-brewed coffee in the morning, a glass of iced tea on the front porch, a cool breeze on a hot summer day: All offer pleasant bits of relief to help brighten these uncertain days.

And while many have cancelled summer travel plans, it’s important to remain positive, looking toward a brighter future ahead. This is where a healthy dose of daydreaming comes into play. And were you to transport to any outdoor locale, a lakeside escape is the perfect summertime place to ease your mind.

Below, we’ve curated photo gallery from some of the most breathtaking lakes across the globe. Sit back, exhale, simply scroll, and visualize all the adventures you’ll dive into once we get to the new normal ahead.

