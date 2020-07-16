Take a Mental Break at 7 of the Most Stunning Lakes Around the World

Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay is a true hidden gem. At its center is Emerald Bay State Park, which is home to Eagle Falls, as well as the Vikingsholm castle (a 38-room mansion that is widely known as one of the finest examples of Scandinavian architecture in the United States). If crystal-blue water and epic shorelines are something you appreciate, then Emerald Bay is your spot.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!