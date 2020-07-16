Take a Mental Break at 7 of the Most Stunning Lakes Around the World

Lake Baikal, Southern Siberia

The largest freshwater lake (by volume) in the world, Lake Baikal is located in southern Siberia—between Irkutsk Oblast to the northwest and the Buryat Republic to the southeast. With its beautiful emerald-green water, this is one of the most breathtaking lakes we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Fun Fact: Lake Baikal holds more water than all of the North American Great Lakes combined.

