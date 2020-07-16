Take a Mental Break at 7 of the Most Stunning Lakes Around the World

Lake Superior, North America

Shared by the Canadian province of Ontario to the north, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to the south, and Minnesota to the west, Lake Superior is the largest of North America’s landmark Great Lakes.

It is the largest freshwater lake on the planet by suface area, and its the third largest lake in the world by volume. It also sits at a higher elevation than any of the other five Great Lakes. If you haven’t seen Lake Superior in person, it’s definitely worth fitting into your future travel plans.

