Take a Mental Break at 7 of the Most Stunning Lakes Around the World

Loch Awe, Scotland

Loch Awe is the third largest freshwater loch in Scotland. There is also a small village located on its banks that shares the same name. It features multiple islands within itself, including Innis Chonnell and Inishail. This is definitely one of the most unique bodies of water you’re likely to come across in your lifetime.

Bonus: You can get a stunning view of the ruins of Kilchurn castle which are located right on the banks of the loch (pictured above).

