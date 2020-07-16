Take a Mental Break at 7 of the Most Stunning Lakes Around the World

Saddleback Lake, Maine

If you’re looking for some serious solitude, then Saddleback Lake is the spot for you. Quaintly tucked away in an old fishing camp in Dallas Plantation, Saddleback is prime spot to paddle and fish. While it’s not very deep (max depth is only around 14 feet), the beaches are beautiful, plus the sights and sounds of the stunning surroundings can’t be beat. Afterall, the lake’s slogan is “You don’t have a care in the world—you’re at Saddleback.”

