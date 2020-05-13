It’s easy to feel confined from the isolation and self-quarantines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel is essentially off the table for the time being, with no clear end in sight. So consider an occasional mental jailbreak. Let your mind wander afar. That escape, even for just a few minutes each day, can make the all difference between composed and strung out.

Start by exploring some of the globe’s most unique landscapes. Specifically, some awe-inspiring canyons that put our existence—and this historic moment—in proper perspective. Get lost in geologic time, spending a few minutes scrolling through these astonishing natural wonders, and inspire that travel itch for other days down the road.