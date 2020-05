Todra Gorge: Tinghir, Morocco

One of the world’s most spectacular canyons, the Todra Gorge is located on the east side of Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains. Over many years, the Todra and Dades rivers have carved magnificent cliffsides along their 25-mile journey through the mountains. In certain places, the gorge is only 33 feet across, but the cliffs can be up to 500 feet tall on both sides.

