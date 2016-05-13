Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon: China

The Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon is the deepest canyon on the planet, and at 313.5 miles long, it is longer than the U.S. Grand Canyon. These two designations make it one of the largest overall canyons on Earth. The Yarlung Tsangpo starts near Mount Kailash and runs east for roughly 1,100 miles, draining a northern section of the Himalayas where it enters the gorge just downstream of Pei, Tibet.

