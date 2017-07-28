Talented hairy longboard skater featured in new Skrillex music video





Do you recall Milan Somerville, aka the hairy longboarder? His impressive longboard dancing skills have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

Now he has just crossed over into mainstream recognition by appearing in the new music video for the song “Would You Ever” by Skrillex and Poo Bear.

Skateboarding in music videos is nothing new, but this marks a new level for longboard dancing. Somerville has certainly blown people away with his skills on a longboard, and the few clips he has put out on the internet are what eventually put him in a Skrillex x Poo Bear music video.

Presumably dancing to the song itself, Somerville yet again shows off his impeccable footwork on a longboard and in-sync moves to the beat presented. If the hairy longboarder wasn’t on your radar yet, he most certainly will be now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!