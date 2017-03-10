Tandem kayaking down a mountain drainage ditch is intense

Back in 2014, kayakers Rush Sturges and Ben Marr gained national attention when their video of kayaking down a mountainous drainage ditch in Lions Bay, British Columbia went viral.

Well, as reported by CANOE & KAYAK, the duo decided to return to the ditch and up the ante this time by running it in a tandem kayak. As you can see, the results were nothing short of nerve-racking:

As reported by C&K, Sturges originally debuted the footage at the annual C&K Awards show in Salt Lake City a few months ago but it was only uploaded to YouTube by GoPro on Thursday.

And by the look of things, people are every bit as stoked on Sturges and Marr’s new go at the ditch as the last one: Just one day after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video already has more than 230,000 views.

According to the YouTube upload, Sturges and Marr are the first people to ever conquer the sketchy run in a tandem kayak. We’ll take their word for it.

