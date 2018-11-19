Dreamy Tahiti SUP Surfing Adventure

While being a professional standup paddler is a tough way to make a living, that doesn’t mean the pros don’t get to enjoy some pretty special perks. For example, the crew at Starboard recently took the team on an epic boat trip to Tahiti. Top pros including Zane Schweitzer and Connor Baxter took the opportunity to score fun-sized surf, tuck into a few pristine barrels and even do a little cliff jumping. So spend a couple minutes daydreaming about this trip of a lifetime.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

