A day of fly-fishing leaves the mind calm and relaxed. The body, not so much. With long hours spent wading into rivers and casting under the sun, it’s a labor of love that’s physically exhausting. The good news is traveling the globe in search of the best fish doesn’t require sacrificing comfort at day’s end with a surplus of luxury fly-fishing lodges.

Whether you’re chasing rainbow trout in Chilean Patagonia or Atlantic salmon on the Gaula River in Norway, these high-end fly-fishing lodges give you access to the best angling by day and creature comforts by night.