There are two types of people in the world: Those who think you’d be batshit crazy to descend into an ocean full of beady-eyed, blood-hungry sharks, and those who’d be signing liability waivers before you even finished telling them about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

If you’re the latter, each installment of Sharknado and the yearly return of Shark Week probably only serves to stoke your desire to dive into the deep. Go face-to-face with the ocean’s fiercest predators on one of these truly epic adventures in the best shark-diving destinations across the globe.

4 Shark Encounters That Show Them as Gentle Giants