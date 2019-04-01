Most runners have some major urban races on their bucket list (see: the NYC Marathon, Chicago, Tokyo). And for good reason: Winding your way through a crowded city’s streets alongside 40,000 or so other runners is pretty invigorating. But some destination races in farflung locales are awe-inspiring in a whole new way. With breathtaking views and challenging terrain, they’re totally worth the trip.

We rounded up 10 of the most majestic, memorable destination races around the globe (including some in the U.S., too) that’ll take you past picturesque beaches, through waterfalls, and up some truly epic rock formations. Read on and resist the temptation to book your flight right now.