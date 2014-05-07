The 11 Best Gran Fondos in America

El Tour de Tucson

Where: Tucson, AZ

When: November

How far: 25, 50, or 100 miles

Price: from $190, perimeterbicycling.com

Why it’s a must: No one will judge you for going all-out this Thanksgiving if the Saturday before you finish this calorie-torching course. It covers the base of three of Arizona’s most beautiful mountain ranges, rising more than 9,000 feet. You’ll also rack up good karma for the holiday season: The nearly 40-year-old event, which draws some 10,000 cyclists, helps raise millions for various charities, including Diamond Children’s Medical Center. One possible roadblock: “Watch out for the river wash crossings,” warns premier CTS coach Nick White. “Cyclists typically have to dismount and look for high ground through a dry riverbed.”

