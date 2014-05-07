The 11 Best Gran Fondos in America

Gran Fondo Catskills

Where: Narrowsburg, NY

When: Aug. 1

How far: 30, 55, 70, 100, or 125 miles

Price: starts at $275, granfondocatskills.com

Why it’s a must: This event, starting at the Delaware River border between New York and Pennsylvania, sends you around the lush verdant Catskills in one of the last weeks of summer. You’ll ride along the Delaware, visit distilleries, and pass Woodstock as you travel up to five timed hills. The length of the ride will be spotted with lakes and covered with quiet New York forestland. There’s camping at the start and finish line as well as kayaking and rafting, so you can bring family and friends and keep them occupied while you bike your heart out. Intimidated by the steep entry fee? There are free post-ride meals and massages, as well as an “unofficial post-ride party and bonfire” at the start/finish line after a long day’s ride.

