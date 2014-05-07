The 11 Best Gran Fondos in America

The Alpine Loop Gran Fondo

Where: Harrisonburg, VA

When: September

How far: 36, 63, 79, 104, or 110 miles

Price: from $89, alpineloopgranfondo.com

Why it’s a must: Hate riding with cars? Not a problem. It’s rare, especially for this busy area, but somehow event organizers have worked out a deal to limit vehicle traffic during the race. This means you only have to worry about surviving the 10,000 feet of climbing ahead of you if you’re going the full distance. Speed demons will fit right in. “The riders are fast!” says Hyman. But don’t forget to slow down occasionally to take in the pristine, picturesque farmlands.

