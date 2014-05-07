The 11 Best Gran Fondos in America

Whistler Gran Fondo

Where: West Vancouver to Whistler BC, Canada

When: Sept. 6

How far: 34, 76, or 94 miles

Price: from $240, granfondowhistler.com

Why it’s a must: Since its debut four years ago, this ride has nearly doubled, growing from 4,000 to 7,000 riders. Why: “It’s an incredibly well-supported Gran Fondo that offers one of the most beautifully scenic coastal routes you will ever ride. It starts in downtown Vancouver BC, and follows the stunning Sea to Sky highway to finish in the famous skiing destination Whistler BC,” says Ivana Bisaro, a 12-year CTS coach. “You’ll be challenged by the climbs,” she says, as they range from 2,300- to 8,200-feet, “but enjoy the view the whole way.”

