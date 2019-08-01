The 2020 Polaris RZR Pro XP Sets the Bar for Off-road Adventure





Excitement. Exhilaration. A tinge of fear. The urge to pee. We felt it all one bright morning as we tore out into the Nevada desert to test drive Polaris’ brand-new line of sport performance UTVs. By the time we reached the summit of the first hill and saw the always-depressing vista of Las Vegas in the daytime, the fear had long vanished, replaced by fits of laughter and anticipation of what lay ahead.

The brand-new Polaris RZR Pro XP line of sport performance UTVs blends the performance of pro-level, off-road racing with the comfort and driveability of a standard side-by-side. It’s a blast to drive. The power is impressive and smooth, and the handling is nimble and easy. The cockpit is fully decked out for an off-road vehicle, with comfortable seats, a killer stereo, and an intuitive touch-screen interface. All you’ve got to do is strap in, hold on, and floor it.

Powering along a rubble-strewn trail at speeds approaching 50 miles per hour, with a vast blue sky above, desert all around, and 90s hip-hop pumping through the stereo system, we felt invincible. The RZR Pro XP chewed up the desert, dismissing the sagebrush and sand, spitting out rocks, sliding around berms, and flying over jumps as if they were mere nuisances to be conquered.

An All-new Off-road Experience

The 2020 Polaris RZR Pro XP (from $22,999) is an entirely new class of UTV from Polaris, a ground-up machine designed for maximum thrills. Polaris’ RZR has set the bar in the sport performance UTV segment for over a decade, and this new Pro XP line unleashes an intoxicating balance of brute power, high-tech innovation, and maximum driver comfort.

And it’s so easy to drive. The cockpit is designed to be immersive and versatile, to suit drivers and passengers of any size and skill level. Multi-adjustable bucket seats, an unobtrusive harness system, and a tilting, telescoping steering wheel let you dial in a personal fit with uncompromised sightlines. It’s fully automatic, so there’s no clutch or shifting to worry about. Just take it out of Park and into low or high gear, press the gas, and prepare to giggle uncontrollably.

The RZR Pro XP seamlessly blends high-tech innovation with brute force. An optional sound system from industry pioneer Rockford Fosgate provides the soundtrack; it’s the loudest, most rugged audio system ever developed in a UTV. And an updated RIDE COMMAND 7-inch touch-screen display provides all the info you need on the dash; just fire up the GPS, peruse your playlists—it’s all there at your fingertips, even while wearing gloves. LED lighting front and rear completes the tech package.

As for the muscle, the 181 horsepower turbo engine is the fastest RZR ever made. it’s got plenty of power and speed to pin you into your seat. It’s designed for peak performance between 20-50 miles per hour. And that’s perfect, because off-road, that’s where you end up spending most of your time. The 30-inch tires, 14.5 inches of ground clearance, and industry-leading 22 inches of usable suspension travel combine to give you plenty of room to conquer most anything that gets in your way. A 64-inch wide, 96-inch wheelbase with eight-times stronger axles and a three-times stronger drive system keep the Pro XP planted and confident in the most rugged terrain. It’s both stable and agile, whether blasting along winding trails, clambering up a pitted rock face, or racing around a dirt track.

Exhilarated, Not Exhausted

We’ve spent our time on dirt and ADV bikes, and even mountain bikes. But on two wheels, it’s hard work just staying upright. There’s admittedly a certain zen that comes from constant focus on the task at hand. And an undeniable satisfaction in walking away intact. But at the end of the day, you’re exhausted. In a sport performance UTV, the satisfaction remains—but instead of exhaustion, when it’s all over you’re giddy and grinnin’ like a fool, ready to do it all over again.

If you want to spend a day in the wilderness with nary a care and just enjoy the atmosphere and experience while staying comfortable and connected, you’ve got to go off-road in a UTV. And if you want the class leader in performance and comfort, you’ve got to go off-road in the 2020 Polaris RZR Pro XP.