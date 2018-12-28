There are few things more awe-inspiring than watching a pride of lions lazily sunbathe in the afternoon heat while sharing a piece of their hard-earned meal they (the lionesses, at least) stalked. It’s raw, honest, and a glimpse into a part of nature no documentary could ever do justice. Going on a safari (which literally means to journey in Swahili) is indisputably a once-in-a-lifetime event. But, picking which country to visit, which game to focus on, and which outfitter to go with can be an overwhelming experience. While there are a plethora of people willing to get you close to the animals, only a select few are doing it the right way through a sustainable safari.

These companies do it all by the book, and then some, to provide their guests with an authentic, unforgettable experience, but also ensure the animals are well-protected and the people in surrounding communities are taken care of, whether that’s through employment, protecting their culture, or service projects.

Here are seven safari outfitters around the globe that will satisfy the ethical traveler in all of us.