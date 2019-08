There are some stateside mountain bike destinations that simply stand above the rest.

Moab, Crested Butte, Park City—these are all famed for their gnarly singletrack. But they can get clogged up by local and visiting cyclists. It’s the difference between waiting in line at an amusement park, and flying full-throttle on the ride of your life.

So if you’re looking to move off the beaten path, these are the lesser-known U.S. destinations with noteworthy trails. Happy riding.