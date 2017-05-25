The 8 best ski gloves of the year





This story originally appeared in POWDER . Words by Sam Taggert.

When it’s stormy and you need to zip your jacket up tighter or pull on your hood, having gloves that keep your hands mobile is paramount. Here are eight gloves we wore this winter.

Flylow Oven Mitt ($45; on sale $32)

Not too thick, not too thin, the Oven Mitt provides enough warmth for a day at the resort, with the flexibility to grab those skis on your next tweaked-out three.

Beeswax-coated and heat-treated three times, the leather on the Oven Mitt is prepped for moisture, while the elastic cuff makes for easy on and off.

New this year, the Blackhawk Under Mitt features a seamless, waterproof Primaloft lining and ergo-dynamic palm construction for excellent grip.

An adjustable cuff ensures the elements stay out. Inside the mitt, individual holes for each of your fingers add comfort. Also available in a women’s fit.

Perfect for the long approach and maintaining dexterity for buckling boots, the Lodestar Sensor gloves are updated this year with Ergonomic 3D Fit Technology to keep hands comfortable in their second skin, and a water- and wind-resistant fabric stitched with touchscreen-capable leather palms.

The Army Leather Patrol is a short-cuffed, comfortable, all-purpose glove. The goat-leather palm and durable polyester melange fabric on the back keep hands snug and secure. An easily removable interior lining allows you to air these out overnight, confident they’ll be dry by morning.

Dynafit Mercury DST ($90; on sale $72)

A lightweight touring glove, the Mercury DST has the luxury of five-finger dexterity with a convenient and innovative over-mitten that tucks away into the adjustable elastic cuff.

This wind-resistant, lightly lined glove with a gripped palm and fingertips is ideal for adjusting a backpack, opening a granola bar or changing camera lenses.

Gore-Tex waterproofing, breathability, and a fleece lining make for a snug-fitting glove. Soft nose-wipe thumb panels and touch screen-compatible index finger pads complete these hand jackets.

Made of breathable, waterproof and stretchy Polartec Alpha fabric, and lined with Merino wool, the SkiMo is a lightweight backcountry glove ready to help you conquer your next daylong traverse. Rubberized fingertips and leather patches on the palms provide extra grip.

Black Diamond Squad Freeride ($100; on sale $79)

With a longer over-jacket cuff, soft goat-leather palms and compression-molded padding on the back of the hand for knuckle protection, the updated Squad is designed for mobility.

Waterproof and breathable inserts woven into the four-way stretch shell optimize dryness and maintain flexibility. Primaloft Gold insulation ensures warmth.

