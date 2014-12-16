The 9 Best Outdoor Guides in America (And Their Most Epic Adventures)

Outdoor recreation in the U.S. generates $646 billion in consumer spending and 6.1 million direct jobs nationwide. At the foundation of this economic powerhouse are America’s first families of adventure — multi-generational outfitters who have been evolving outdoor sports for nearly a hundred years. These family names have become almost as recognizable as their sports: Whittaker and mountaineering, Seavey and dog sledding, Barker-Ewing and river rafting. We talked to the nine most iconic family-owned outfitters about their adventure legacy, and their company’s most defining expedition.