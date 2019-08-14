This via ferrata was 11 years in the making. A climbing-enthusiast family member behind the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort jumped through hoops to get the approval to build a via ferrata on the mountain, which resides within National Forest Service land. This success helped pave the way for others across the U.S. to create their own. Expect stellar alpine terrain with routes that lead you high above valleys, across suspended bridges, and along granite walls. All six routes lead back to the lodge for a well-earned burger and beer.Back to top
