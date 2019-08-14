Taking a trip to Barcelona? After you’ve officially stuffed yourself with tapas and tempranillo, consider a day trip to the city of Tarragona. Here, you’ll find the via ferrata dels Patacons, located in the Serra de la Musara mountain range in Catalonia, Spain. It can be tackled by any climber, regardless of skill level. Bonus: You even have the chance to repel down 20 feet from the top of a natural totem pole carved out from the rock.Back to top
Adventure
10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level
More News
More from Adventure
-
July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded on Earth
-
This Brand Wants to Give You $100K—You Just Have to Quit Your Job
-
The Bureau of Land Management’s New Acting Director Proves the Fight for Public Lands Has Just Begun
-
People Are Losing Their Minds Over a ‘Salmon Cannon’ That Launches Fish Over Dams
-
Carla Perez on Becoming the First Woman From the Americas to Climb Everest and K2 Without Supplemental Oxygen
-
Jason Momoa Blasts Proposed Telescope on Hawaii's Mauna Kea
-
What You Can Learn From the Pilot Who Crashed in the Canadian Wilderness and Vlogged His Rescue
-
The Safest Way to Build a Campfire, According to an Outdoor Guide