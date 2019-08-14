Taking a trip to Barcelona? After you’ve officially stuffed yourself with tapas and tempranillo, consider a day trip to the city of Tarragona. Here, you’ll find the via ferrata dels Patacons, located in the Serra de la Musara mountain range in Catalonia, Spain. It can be tackled by any climber, regardless of skill level. Bonus: You even have the chance to repel down 20 feet from the top of a natural totem pole carved out from the rock.