View this post on Instagram

This just might be our favorite experience in Switzerland so far...the Murren to Gimmelwald via ferrata. This 2 km trail follows along the edge of a cliff and at times we were dangling from a walk wall, nothing below us but air. . . We had weird weather with low-lying clouds that did not lift until the end of the via ferrata. In the cloudy photo it’s hard to get a sense of just how high we were (the Lauterbrunnen valley was hundreds of feet below) but we could definitely tell how high we were when the clouds occasionally lifted. . . If you have plans to visit the Bernese Oberland and are looking for a thrilling experience, this is a good one! #murrenviaferrata #murren . . . . . . #earthtrekkers #switzerland🇨🇭 #switzerland #viaferrata #adventure #adventuretravel #familytravel #optoutside #goeverywhere #ventureout #neverstopexploring #bucketlist #bucketlisttravel #photooftheday #gimmelwald #iloveswitzerland #letsadventure #letsadventuretogether