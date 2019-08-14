The Swiss Alps are well-known for downhill skiing, but in the warmer months, you can opt for other equally thrilling mountain adventures. What makes this via ferrata unique is that a lot of the movement is downward. You’ll start in the village of Mürren and work your way toward Gimmelwald. All in all, you can expect roughly three hours of climbing and some killer views of the Alps the entire trek.Back to top
10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level
