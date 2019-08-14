Adventure

10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level

This just might be our favorite experience in Switzerland so far...the Murren to Gimmelwald via ferrata. This 2 km trail follows along the edge of a cliff and at times we were dangling from a walk wall, nothing below us but air. . . We had weird weather with low-lying clouds that did not lift until the end of the via ferrata. In the cloudy photo it’s hard to get a sense of just how high we were (the Lauterbrunnen valley was hundreds of feet below) but we could definitely tell how high we were when the clouds occasionally lifted. . . If you have plans to visit the Bernese Oberland and are looking for a thrilling experience, this is a good one! #murrenviaferrata #murren . . . . . . #earthtrekkers #switzerland🇨🇭 #switzerland #viaferrata #adventure #adventuretravel #familytravel #optoutside #goeverywhere #ventureout #neverstopexploring #bucketlist #bucketlisttravel #photooftheday #gimmelwald #iloveswitzerland #letsadventure #letsadventuretogether

The Swiss Alps are well-known for downhill skiing, but in the warmer months, you can opt for other equally thrilling mountain adventures. What makes this via ferrata unique is that a lot of the movement is downward. You’ll start in the village of Mürren and work your way toward Gimmelwald. All in all, you can expect roughly three hours of climbing and some killer views of the Alps the entire trek.

