The desert terrain is what makes the four via ferratas inside the 600-acre Amangiri Resort in Utah stand-out picks. Climbers swap the green landscapes they might expect to see in Colorado or California for the arid, desolate climate native to desert mountain ranges. All four climbs end at the same suspension bridge for one last chance to challenge your true feelings about heights.Back to top
Adventure
10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level
More News
More from Adventure
-
July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded on Earth
-
This Brand Wants to Give You $100K—You Just Have to Quit Your Job
-
The Bureau of Land Management’s New Acting Director Proves the Fight for Public Lands Has Just Begun
-
People Are Losing Their Minds Over a ‘Salmon Cannon’ That Launches Fish Over Dams
-
Carla Perez on Becoming the First Woman From the Americas to Climb Everest and K2 Without Supplemental Oxygen
-
Jason Momoa Blasts Proposed Telescope on Hawaii's Mauna Kea
-
What You Can Learn From the Pilot Who Crashed in the Canadian Wilderness and Vlogged His Rescue
-
The Safest Way to Build a Campfire, According to an Outdoor Guide