Talk about making an entrance: Climbers get to take a helicopter to the start of this via ferrata—Alaska's first, by the way. Once on solid ground, there's 900 feet of vertical climbing and insane views of Triumvirate Glacier and the Tordrillo Mountains ahead of you. Once you're done, hop back in the helicopter to head to the lodge.
10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level
