Canadians have been enjoying via ferratas long before Americans finally caught on to the sport. And one of the best you’ll find up North is in Banff—in Alberta, Canada. (Frankly, you’ll find just about anything to whet your appetite for outdoor activity year-round in and around Banff National Park.) The four different routes on Mt. Norquay high above the ski resort take you on a climbing adventure that lasts anywhere from two and a half to six hours.Back to top
10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level
