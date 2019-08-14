This via ferrata is one for the record books—literally. Named Mountain Torq, this climb above the clouds holds the Guinness World Record for the highest via ferrata in the world (as of 2009, at least). With its highest peak reaching 12,388 feet, this route is not for the faint of heart. Plus, Mt. Kinabalu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, so to say this via ferrata is an unforgettable experience is an understatement.Back to top
10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level
